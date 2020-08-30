Driver chopped to neck, dies after asking man to remove vehicle from blocking path

A 29-year-old vendor was killed last night after asking a man to remove his vehicle which was blocking his path in a street.

Dead is Kishan Persaud of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara.

HGP Nightly News understands that the 36-year-old murder suspect is also a vendor who lives in that area.

Reports are that around 21:30h on Saturday, Persaud was driving his vehicle (PKK 8911) through his village but could not enter a street because the assailant had parked his car effectively blocking him off.

The suspect’s vehicle, at that time, was laden with fruits and vegetables.

Persaud exited his vehicle and asked the perpetrator to remove his vehicle from the pathway, but the other vendor vehemently refused to do so.

As a result of this, the man and Persaud began arguing about the situation and as the row intensified, the suspect rushed to his vehicle and withdrew a cutlass.

The 36-year-old then rushed to Persaud and dealt him a chop to the left side of his neck and ran away from the scene.

The injured man quickly ran into his car and drove to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD, for emergency treatment.

However, just as he arrived there and was receiving medical attention, Persaud succumbed to his injury.

His body is presently at that hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, the cops were able to locate and arrest the murder suspect.

He is presently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.