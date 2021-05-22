Driver dead, man injured after motor lorry encounters mechanical problems, turns turtle

A 37-year-old man is now dead while one (1) of the two (2) occupants, who were inside of the motor lorry (# GSS 4472) he was driving, is hospitalized with injuries to his abdomen and body after the vehicle began experiencing mechanical problems while on a hill and resulted in the motor lorry (# GSS 4472) turning turtle this morning.

Dead is Sheldon Dainty of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) while the badly injured occupant has been identified as 40-year-old Bryan Singh of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Meanwhile, the second (2nd) occupant who sustained minor injuries has been identified as 34-year-old Kurt Hernandez of One Mile, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly News understands that the tragedy occurred around 06:15h on Saturday (today) at 26 Miles Public Road, North West District (NWD), Region One.

According to a police statement, early this morning the motor lorry (#GSS 4472) was proceeding South along the Eastern side, ascending a hill, when the driver realized that the vehicle was encountering mechanical problems.

Hernandez jumped out of the motor lorry (#GSS 4472) upon realizing this, while the vehicle started to roll down the said hill at a fast rate of speed.

“The lorry collided with the Eastern barricade, lost control and turned turtle once.

As a result the driver and Bryan Singh were pitched out of the vehicle and landed onto the western side of the road causing the said lorry to rolled over the driver’s body who received multiple injuries to his head and body, whilst the occupant received injuries about his body. They were both picked up by public-spirited citizens – the driver in an unconscious condition and the occupant in a semi unconscious condition -and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.”

The doctor pronounced the driver dead on arrival while Singh was admitted a patient suffering from pains to his abdomen and about his body.

“He was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

The body of the deceased is awaiting a post mortem examination at the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary.”

Investigations continue.