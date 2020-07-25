Driver dies after losing control of vehicle while speeding

-slams into parked vehicles, flung out of car

Another man has now lost his life after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into three other vehicles while allegedly speeding on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) roadway today.

The dead man has been identified as Trevor Mangal.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place around 15:10h today at the Montrose village, ECD.

Although details are currently sketchy, reports are that Mangal was driving his motorcar (PXX 2522) at a fast rate of speed when he lost control at the wheel and crashed into the other parked vehicles.

As a result of the collission, Mangal’s car reportedly spun several times before coming to a halt.

The now dead man was flung from his vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Despite efforts to save his life by rushing him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) he was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the deadly crash are presently ongoing.