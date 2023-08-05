Driver dies, another injured after lorry topples downhill in Region Seven

A driver is now dead, while another injured is injured following an accident at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, on Friday.

Dead is 27-year-old Alli Edwards of Lot 140 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The injured man has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Bromes.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal incident occurred at about 17:30h. At the time of the accident, Bromes was an occupant in the lorry.

An investigation into the incident revealed that motor lorry GWW 2078, driven by Edwards, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Lion Mountain trail at an alleged fast rate. While descending a hill, the driver lost control and collided with a mud wall.

The Lorry flipped several times, resulting in the driver and occupant receiving injuries on their bodies.

The 19-year-old porter was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he regained consciousness.

He was examined by a doctor who treated him for lacerations to the right and left foot and abrasions about the body. He was admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward.

On the other hand, Edwards was pinned in the cab and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

