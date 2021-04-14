Driver ends up in trench after swerving from pigs

23 year-old Clinton Mallay of Allness village, Corentyne Berbice had to be escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by public spirited citizens after his hire car HD 2016 was involved in an accident on the Tain Public Road at Corentyne Berbice on Tuesday evening.

Reports are that the car was proceeding west along the southern drive lane at a normal rate of speed, when the driver claimed that about 20 feet ahead of his vehicle, a pig ran across the road from south going north.

The man noted that upon seeing the animal, he applied brakes, swerved north and lost control of his vehicle which ended up in a trench which is situated on the northern side of the said road.

The driver was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted.

His condition is regarded as stable. A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver which read zero. Investigations are ongoing.