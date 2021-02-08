Driver fractures leg, passenger suffering head injuries after 3-vehicular accident

A 25-year-old barber is now hospitalized with a fractured right leg after a speeding taxi slammed into his car before colliding with another taxi which had been stationary on a culvert on Saturday night.

One of the passengers inside of the hire car is said to have suffered head injuries and is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, receiving medical attention.

The injured barber has been identified as Kamesh Chand Chaterpal of #72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, who was behind the wheel of his car when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the other taxi driver has been identified as 40-year-old Mfedhili Adedapo Campbell of First Ally Hill, Linden, who had been transporting two (2) passengers at that time, and the third (3rd) vehicle involved in the accident is owned by 30-year-old Bhagnauth Gurdayal of #72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident took place around 20:45h along the # 72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the barber (Chaterpal) was proceeding along the above-mentioned road and while he was negotiating a turn, Campbell, who was proceeding in the opposite direction allegedly at a fast rate came into contact with the front of his car.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), he then lost control of the vehicle and slammed into Gurdayal’s motor car which was stationary on a culvert.

“As a result of the collisions both drivers and passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital in a conscious condition where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and admitted Chaterpal for fracture right leg whilst one passenger was transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital with head injuries for further medical attention. Their conditions are regarded as serious but yet stable. Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers which recorded zero.”

Further investigations are in progress.