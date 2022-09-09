Driver in Blankenburg fatal accident charged and remanded

Vicky Balgobin was charged on Wednesday for the following offenses: Failing to Render Assistance to an Injured person, Failing to stop after Accident and Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

Balgobin pleaded not guilty to the Causing Death charge and was remanded to prison. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charges where he was fined $40,000 or 12 weeks imprisonment each. The matter was adjourned to 26th October, 2022.

Vickey Balgobin is the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident along the Blankenburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara, which claimed the life of 42-year-old Azaad Khan dead.