Driver in lockups for gun, ammo in possession

A driver is now in hot water after he was caught by the cops with a firearm and matching rounds inside of his vehicle without having a licence for the gun.

According to the police, around 16:00h yesterday, ranks at the Itaballi checkpoint stopped a motor pickup driven by a male with one other occupant in the said vehicle and conducted a search of the persons and the vehicle.

They discovered one 9mm pistol and12 matching rounds on the driver.

He was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody pending investigations.

