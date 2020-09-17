Driver loses control of motor pickup, vehicle topples several times along Rockstone Trail

-receives injuries to head, body and remains in unconscious state at hospital

A 56-year-old driver is now in an unconscious state with injuries about his head and body after he lost control of his vehicle and the motor pickup toppled several times before coming to a halt along the Rockstone Trail.

The injured man has been identified as Alwyn John, an employee of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old businesswoman from Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) who had been travelling inside of the vehicle when the incident took place yesterday (Wednesday), is nursing wounds about her body and left hand.

Reports are that around 17:00h on Wednesday, the motor pickup was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Rockstone Trail when John, in the process of negotiating a turn, lost control of the vehicle and as a result the motor pickup toppled several times until it came to a halt.

John and the female entrepreneur were picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Mc Kenzie Hospital Complex where they were both seen and examined by Doctor on duty who admitted them.

According to the cops, John had been removed from the accident scene in an unconscious state while the 32-year-old female had been conscious.

The 56-year-old driver remains unconscious and upto press time was scheduled to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.