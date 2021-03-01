Driver nursing head, body injuries after being pinned inside lorry that careened off hill

A 35-year-old driver is now battling for his life with injuries to his head and body after he lost control of the motor lorry bearing the registration # GVV 3461 (a fuel tanker) along a muddy hill and became pinned in the driver’s seat of the partially mangled cabin of that vehicle.

The badly injured man has been identified as Magiva Akeem Charles of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place on Sunday (yesterday) around 11:30h on the Konawak Trail, Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni).

At the time of the serious incident, Charles and a 21-year-old male porter were inside of the vehicle (#GVV 3461).

According to a police statement, on the day and time in question, the motor lorry (#GVV 3461) was descending a muddy hill along the Konawak Trail when its rear began to slide.

This resulted in Charles losing control of the vehicle (#GVV 3461) and the fuel tanker continued to descend the hill before it careened off the Southern side of the Konawak bridge and landed inside of the creek there.

“The driver was pinned in the driver’s seat where he received several injuries about his head and body, while the porter escaped unhurt and managed to free the driver with the assistance of public-spirited persons from the partially mangled cabin. The lorry’s driver was taken to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek further medical attention.”

Charles’ condition is listed as stable but serious as investigations into the matter continue.