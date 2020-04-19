Driver, occupant arrested for quantity of drugs stashed in minibus

–suspects had been returning from Lethem with cocaine, cannabis

A 28-year-old minibus driver along with a 32-year-old occupant of the vehicle have been arrested after police discovered a quantity of cocaine and cannabis in the possession of the duo today.

The two men were apprehended by the cops at Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) inside of a route #94 minibus that was reportedly returning from Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) this morning.

Reports are that around 09:00h, police ranks while acting on intelligence they had gathered, intercepted the vehicle and conducted a search during which 89 grammes of cocaine and 6,818 grammes of cannabis, were found.

The 6,818 grammes of cannabis found during the search by the cops.

The illicit substances had been concealed in several layers of clear plastic and hidden inside of the minibus.

Both men were immediately arrested and hauled to the McKenzie Police Station, Region 10, where they are presently in police custody.

Meanwhile, the narcotics were also lodged at that police station.

Investigations into the matter are currently underway.