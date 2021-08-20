Driver on the run after hitting minibus and causing injuries to woman

48-year-old Kamela Chinapin is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving treatment for bodily injuries after a serious accident occurred on Rupert Craig Highway between Conversation Tree Road and Bel Air Access Road in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Police reported that motor bus #PDD6571 driven by Lalman Rajcoomar was proceeding west along the highway when he was hit from behind causing the vehicle to spin several times. As a result of the collision, Chinapin, a front seat occupant of the minibus went through the windscreen causing her to receive injuries.



According to the minibus driver, the driver of motorcar PLL#724 exited the car and ran off on the highway. The police however said that the owner of the motorcar has been identified and is assisting with investigations at the Kitty Police Station.