Driver, passengers arrested for bag with cannabis in car

A driver and his two (2) male passengers were arrested late last night (Monday) after cops stopped the silver Allion motorcar they had been travelling in and found a black plastic bag along with three (3) transparent Ziploc bags containing cannabis.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place on the Belmont Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) between 22:30h and 23:30h.

According to a police statement, the discovery of the illegal substance was made during a “Stop and Search” exercise that was being conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the date and time mentioned.

“The said motorcar was searched and three (3) transparent Ziploc plastic bags and a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis concealed in a basket of clothing at the back were found. The suspects were arrested and escorted to the Mahaica Police Station along with the suspected cannabis and the said car. The suspected cannabis was weighted in his presence and amounted to 45 grams.”

The three men remain in custody pending charges.