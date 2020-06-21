Driver, passengers arrested for unlicensed gun, live cartridges in car trunk

A driver and his three (3) passengers are spending Father’s Day in the lockups after they were caught with an unlicensed fiream and live cartridges in a car this morning.

The quartet had been inside a vehicle travelling along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) in the wee hours today when they were nabbed by the cops.

Reports are that around 00:26h, police ranks who were acting on information, intercepted a motor car at the Good Hope Public Road, ECD.

A search conducted unearthed an unlicensed custom-made shotgun and three (3) live cartridges inside of the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver and his three passengers were immediately arrested and are said to be assisting with the investigation.

