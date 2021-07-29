Driver pleads not guilty to causing Pretipaul Jaigobin’s death

A 43-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving in an accident that killed Pretipaul Jaigobin, popularly known as ‘Jai’, who was a financial analyst and treasurer for both the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB).

The accused, Nand Singh, appeared before Magistrate Wonda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, and after entering his plea, he was granted $200,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 13, 2021.

The fatal accident occurred on April 1, 2021.

According to reports, Singh was the driver of the black Toyota Tundra which he lost control of, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll several times.

According to the Guyana Chronicle, Pretipaul was reportedly travelling from Mahdia to the Ministry of Finance after completing a COVID-19 assignment when the accident occurred.



He was an economic and financial analyst of the European Union Task Force Unit of that Ministry, the Chronicle reported.

The newspaper reported that Pretipaul was well liked and respected and his congeniality, humility and sense of humour endeared him to many.

“Pretipaul had been an active and trusted cricket administrator for over 20 years with a vast knowledge of the name especially in relation to cricket records and statistics. His contributions to the deliberations and decisions at cricket meetings especially on financial issues and effective governance were invaluable,” the Chronicle reported.

“Pretipaul had previously served on the GCB as the assistant treasurer from 2009 to 2011. In May 2011, shortly after a particularly tumultuous meeting of the GCB Executive Committee, he was badly burnt with acid by an unknown assailant and spent 42 days in the Georgetown Hospital,” the Chronicle further reported.

He was elected treasurer of the DCB February 2021 and treasurer of the GCB in March 2021.