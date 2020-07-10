Driver, porter arrested while transporting “ganja” in icebox

A 39-year-old truck driver and his 41-year-old porter are now in the lockups after they were nabbed transporting an icebox stuffed with a quantity of “ganja” yesterday.

The two men hail from Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and the driver also has a residence in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The duo was stopped by ranks attached to the Kurupukari Police Outpost while they were travelling in motor truck (GVV 9756) around 08:30h.

HGP Nightly News was told that the cops, who were acting on information, carried out a search on the said truck at the Kurupukari Outpost and discovered a “white ice box” containing 22 black plastic bags. The parcels were partially hidden underneath several bottles of soda/liquid beverages and other items.

Upon further investigating the contents in the parcels, the ranks unearthed a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems.

The driver was told of the offence committed and after being cautioned he claimed that two days prior (Tuesday) a “Pick-up vehicle” dropped off the icebox with the contents at this Georgetown residence.

He told the cops that the driver of that vehicle instructed him to transport the icebox to the Annai Village, North Rupununi, Region Nine and that a man called “Fifty” would collect the icebox.

The truck driver, along with his porter, were arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station where the cannabis was also weighed in their presence.

According to the police, the 22 black plastic bags contained 10.026 kilogrammes of “ganja” altogether.

The two suspects are currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.