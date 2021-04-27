Driver slapped with several charges including assault, granted bail amounting to $80,000 in total

A 38-year-old driver was on Monday (yesterday) hauled before the Court and slapped with several charges, inclusive of traffic violations and assault, and placed on a total of $80,000 in bail.

Herman Liverpool of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court around 10:30h yesterday to answer to multiple charges where he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to each.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Liverpool pleased ‘not guilty’ to two (2) traffic offences; Crossing double yellow lines and Failure to stop when directed by a Police Constable.

He was placed on $5,000 bail for each of the two (2) charges mentioned above.

The Magistrate ordered that Liverpool post $50,000 in bail for the third (3rd) charge, Assault causing actual bodily harm, and post bail to the tune of $10,000 for the charge of Disorderly behavior.

In addition, Liverpool was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for an Abusive language charge.

His matters have been adjourned to July 26, 2021.