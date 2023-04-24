Driver succumbs to injuries received in Sunday’s accident at Friendship.

A fatal accident occurred yesterday on Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in which 25-year-old Shawn Lee lost his life. Lee, a resident of Timehri Base Road, drove motorcar PTT 1796, speeding southbound along the road at around 3:20 pm. His 23-year-old passenger, Kimberly Agard, also from Timehri, was seated in the front passenger seat at the time.

Reports indicate that Lee lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to collide with a concrete culvert and flip into a nearby trench. Both Lee and Agard sustained head and body injuries and were rescued by members of the public before being transported to Diamond Diagnostic Centre. From there, they were transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

Lee’s injuries were severe, including a fractured left leg and head injuries, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. Unfortunately, Lee passed away from his injuries this morning at 8:19 am. Meanwhile, Agard remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, and the deceased’s body has been taken to GPHC’s Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

