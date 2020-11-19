Driver, two porters arrested for cocaine, “ganja” in motor lorry

A driver along with two (2) porters that were travelling through the Itaballi trail, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are now in police custody after ranks discovered a quantity of “ganja” and cocaine inside of their vehicle.

The driver has been identified as a resident of the Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while his 25-year-old and 28-year-old porters reside in North East, La Penitence and Diamond Housing Scheme, respectively.

According to the police, around 11:20h on Thursday, the motor lorry was stopped and searched in front of the police Outpost at Itaballi.

Upon searching the vehicle, the cops discovered four (4) bulk parcels and two (2) small parcels which had 1.877 kilogrammes of cannabis and 7.6 grammes of cocaine respectively.

A police statement said that the driver and the older porter claimed that the bag which contained the parcels and its contents were the property of the 25-year-old porter. He reportedly claimed ownership of the illicit substances and is currently in police custody pending charges.



Investigations continue.