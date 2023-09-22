DRIVER WHO DAMAGED ECCLES ROUNDABOUT ORDERED by AG TO PAY $2.1MILLION IN FOURTEEN DAYS

A speeding motorist crashed into the newly commissioned Eccles roundabout just one week ago, causing substantial damage. Now, the Attorney General of Guyana has ordered the motorist to pay $2.1 million within 14 days or face legal action. For more details, watch Tiana Cole’s report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on