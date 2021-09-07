Driver who killed teen at Bagotstown E.B.D placed on $1M bail

An 18 year old boy now leaves his family and friends in mourning after being hit and killed by a motor vehicle on Saturday night.

According to reports, while waiting at the pedestrian crossing on the Bagotstown Public Road East Bank Demerara, Aurelio Crighton was hit by a Toyota Corolla NZE motorcar. The driver has been identified as Delroy Mitchel. The young man was picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver was subsequently arrested and appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday at the Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court to answer to the ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving Charge.’

Mitchell pleaded not guilty and was set on $1,000,000 bail. The next court date was set for September 29,2021.