Drivers in serious condition after two-vehicular smash up

Two drivers are now nursing several injuries about their bodies at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and are said to be in serious but stable conditions after one of them lost control of his speeding vehicle and slammed into the other car early Sunday (last) evening.

The men have been identified as 37-year-old Kellon Albert of Lamaha Street, Georgetown, who had been driving motorcar (PWW 7239) and 42-year-old Rajah Chato of Dhanraj Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who was behind the wheel of motorcar (PRR 9123).

The serious accident occurred around 06:15h on Sunday along the Montrose Public Road, ECD.

Reports are that motorcar (PWW 7239) was proceeding West along the Northern drive lane of the Southern carriageway, at a very fast rate of speed, when Albert reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

As such, Albert’s car crossed over the median on the Montrose Public Road and collided with the front center of Chato’s car (PRR 9123).

According to a police statement, as a result of the impact, Albert and Chato sustained injuries about their bodies and they were both taken out of their cars with the assistance of public spirited persons then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“They were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and admitted patients in the said institution in a serious but stable condition. Investigations are ongoing,” the police added.