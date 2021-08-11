Drunk ‘Cake man’ Driver hits Bikeman in Eversham Corentyne

Police currently have a 47-year-old man in custody who reportedly hit a man who was headed home.Report surrounding the accident revealed that Motorcar #PJJ 3641 owned and driven by Romanand Singh AKA Cake Man was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on Eversham Public Road Corentyne Berbice at a fast rate of speed. Videsh Persaud age 33 years of Lot 85 Maida Farm Village Corentyne Berbice #CK3315 was proceeding north along the western drive lane when according to Singh, he saw a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction which suddenly swerved right into his path.The right-side front portion of his car collided with Persaud’s cycle. He was taken out of the said trench in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was later referred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was again seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was admitted as a patient in the said Hospital suffering from a broken right leg and a broken right arm in a stable condition.A breathalyzer test was conducted on ‘Cake Man’ where it was revealed that 95 and 98 micrograms of alcohol was in his breath. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.

