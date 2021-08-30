Drunk cyclist injured in East Coast Demerara accident

Samuel Adams is currently nursing body injuries after he crashed into the concrete refuge in the center of the road. Police says that the man was reportedly riding at a fast rate when he lost control of the bike which resulted in the crash. Adams was said to be drunk at the time of the accident. As a result of the impact the driver fell from the motorcycle and received injuries about his body. He was picked up in a semi conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians, and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, Accident and Emergency Unit where he is presently admitted. His condition is unknown at this time. Further investigations are ongoing.

