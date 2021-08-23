Drunk driver crashes into tree in North West

Police in the North West District are reporting a serious accident which has left a man nursing head injuries in the hospital. According to the police Motorcar PNN 1366 driven by Mitchell Debideen was along the Wanina Public Road when he lost control of his vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he ran off the road and collided with a tree. An occupant of the vehicle, Edger Adams of Hosororo received injuries to his head as a result of the accident. He was taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital by police and medical personnel in a stable state where he has been admitted for his injuries. The driver is currently in custody while police continues their investigation.

