Drunk driver in Police Custody following Serious Accident On Soesdyke/Linden Highway



40-year-old Rolston Daniels of Lot 15 Supply East Bank Demerara is now in police custody following an accident on Sunday along the Hillfoot Public Road Soesdyke Linden Highway. Daniels who was behind the wheels of motorcar PXX #7229 tested 139 and 160 micrograms of alcohol on his breath after a breathalyzer test following the accident.

It is said that on Sunday, Daniels lost control of his car and crashed into motorcycle CK #6361 owned and driven by 46-year-old Michael Roach of Friendship Squatting Area and 28-year-old pillion rider Romalo Hubbard of 74 Friendship EBD. As a result of the collision, both vehicles received damages and both the pillion rider and the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to their bodies. They were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Romalo Hubbard was treated and sent away while Michael Roach was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was further seen and examined by doctors on duty and admitted a patient in a serious condition in the critical bay awaiting surgery, suffering from a severed right knee.

Police say that motorcar PXX # 7229 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road when the driver lost control and ended up on the southern side where the right side collided with the right side of the motorcycle which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.

Police in Regional Division #4B reiterated calls for the public to desist from consuming alcohol and driving since it impairs one’s motor skills. Persons are encouraged to engage a designated driver should they decide to consume alcohol and have to travel afterwards.

