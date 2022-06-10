Drunk driver loses control of car, dies

25-year-old Jeuwel Ramlall lost his life after a night of imbibing. According to police headquarters, Ramlall was consuming alcohol at a shop in Mahaica, in the company of a friend.

Shortly after, he went into his vehicle and reportedly “drove off at a fast rate of speed”.

The rice farmer of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) lost control of the vehicle along the Good Hope Mahaica Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and ended up in a nearby trench.

“He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition. He was placed into another vehicle and conveyed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.” A statement from police on Friday revealed.

The accident occurred sometime around 23:30hrs on Thursday.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to reports, Ramlall recently tied to the knot.