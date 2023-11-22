DRUNK DRIVER WHO KILLED POLICEWOMAN IN BV ACCIDENT, FIRST TO BE CHARGED WITH MOTOR MANSLAUGHTER

In a groundbreaking legal development, the driver responsible for the death of a policewoman during a routine roadblock last Thursday has been charged with motor manslaughter. This case marks the first instance in Guyana where such charges have been brought forward. The accused has been remanded to prison following these charges. Tiana Cole provides a comprehensive report with more details on this landmark case.
