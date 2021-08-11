Duo appears in court for Overseas-based Guyanese murder

Two persons appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in relation to the murder of Hemraj Pardesi called Prem.

Pardesi, an overseas-based Guyanese was killed on August 4 at his Lot 9 Reliance Settlement East Canje Berbice home.

Charges were read to Malisha Dutchin age 23 years,unemployed of Lot 4 Reliance Settlement East Canje Berbice and Mario Bissoondyal called Mayo, age 32 years, a fisherman of Lot 141 Main Street Cumberland East Canje Berbice by Magistrate Renita Singh. The Duo was not required to plea to the murder charge.

Malisha Dutchin

Mario Bissoondyal

The man was found dead with a bloody nose in his yard in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 4. It was also revealed that the man’s upper flat was ransacked and money was suspected missing.

Bail was refused and the matter was transferred to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court for August 9 for further deliberation.