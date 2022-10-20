Duo arrested after busted with Marijuana in Lethem

On Wednesday, CANU officers conducted an operation in Tabatinga, Lethem, where they intercepted a motor vehicle with license plate # HD 5840. A subsequent search of the vehicle in the presence of the sole occupant, Sherlon Kissoon, 42, of Tabatinga, Lethem, led to the discovery of four (4) parcels of suspected cannabis.

A further investigation led to the search of a residence at 274 Tabatinga Lethem in the presence of Helena Rodrigues, who resides there. As a result, fourteen (14) suspected cannabis parcels were discovered.

The suspects, along with the suspected narcotics, were escorted to CANU’s office in Lethem, where they tested positive for cannabis.

The cannabis seized in the motor vehicle weighed a total of 600 grams.

The cannabis seized at the premises, weighed a total of 2 kg.

Investigations are ongoing.