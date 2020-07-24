Duo arrested after cops discover “ganja” in car doors, spare wheel

Two men are in the lockups after they were caught with a large quantity of “ganja” concealed inside dozens of parcels while travelling in a motor car at 31 miles, Ituni road, Wednesday afternoon.

The 61 parcels of “ganja”

Reports are that around 14:00h, the cops intercepted the vehicle at that location, and conducted a search which led to the discovery of 61 parcels.

These parcels were stashed inside of the panel doors of the vehicle and also hidden inside of a “spare wheel”.

Upon further investigation, each parcel contained a quantity of cannabis, which amounted to an overall total of 9,071 kilogrammes.

The two men were immediately arrested and are in police custody pending investigations.