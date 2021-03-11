Duo arrested at Nova International Hotel & Bar, taken to Court for operating night club

Two (2) men were hauled before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (yesterday) after being arrested for Breach of Music and Dance License Ordinance on Sunday at the Nova International Hotel and Bar, Cummings and Robb Streets.

Fifty-four (54)-year-old Marcus Felix of East Street Cummingsburg and 28-year-old David Narine of Cummings and Robb Streets were found operating a night club and arrested on Sunday around 05:00h at the Nova International Hotel and Bar.

The two (2) men appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann MCLennan and were each charged under Section seven (7) of the Music and Dance Act.

Felix pleaded “guilty” and was fined $16,000 while Narine pleaded “not guilty” and was placed on $10,000 cash bail.

He will return to court on May 21, 2021.