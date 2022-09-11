Duo arrested following Cocaine Bust in Campbellville

CANU Officers on Friday conducted an operation at lot 32 & 34 Craig Street Campbellville, Georgetown. “Lot 34 Craig Street Campbellville is known to be a drug yard.” CANU in a press release noted.

A subsequent search of both properties were conducted, where the officers discovered a quantity of transparent glass tubes labelled lidocaine and a quantity of substances suspected to be Cocaine.

Andre Gomes aka ‘’Zipper’’, 61 yrs and Mark Gomes, 38 yrs were arrested. The suspects were escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected substances and the quantity of transparent glass tubes. These two suspects were previously arrested and charged by CANU for trafficking in narcotics.

The substances tested positive for cocaine and had a total weight of 24.4 grams. Investigations are ongoing.

To ensure that children are safeguarded from illegal drugs, CANU will continue to undertake similar operations on known drug yards that are in close proximity to schools.