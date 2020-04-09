Duo arrested for fatally stabbing Timehri man to death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Raymond Benjamin of Lot 5 Icehouse Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was stabbed to death on Sunday.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, this morning confirmed with HGP Nightly News that the two suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting cops with the probe.

He stated that the duo was arrested on Wednesday and that it is expected that a file on Benjamin’s murder be sent for legal advice quite soon.

Prior to the arrest of the two men, a witness had come forward to the police with information about Benjamin’s murder, while crime sleuths were combing through footage captured by Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

However, the local cops received further information on Wednesday from public-spirited persons who were able to aid in the identification and location of the two suspects.

On Sunday morning, around 09:45h, the body of Benjamin was discovered in a sitting position on a plastic chair located at a snackette/grocery shop by the police.

The eating establishment is said to be in proximity to the arrival area of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to investigators, Benjamin’s body bore stab wounds to the left side of his neck and also to the left side rib.

Persons in the area immediately contacted the police when they noticed a bleeding Benjamin walk into the shop pleading with them for assistance. It was initially believed that he had an altercation with two men during which he was stabbed twice.

While the injured man was seeking the help of public spirited persons, his assailants made good their escape.

When the cops arrived at the scene, the man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (East Bank Regional Hospital) for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Prior to his demise, the now dead man was last seen alive by his mother at their shared Timehri address around 06:00h on Sunday. He leaves to mourn one child.

Murdered: Lawrence Benjamin