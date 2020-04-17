Duo attempting to flee cops on bike crash into motorcyclist, pillion rider

A chase been the cops and two suspects on their motorbike resulted in a collision between the duo and another motorcyclist along with his pillion rider yesterday in Berbice.

As a result of the impact, both motorcyclists and the two pillion riders were flung off of their motorbikes, and landed on the roadway.

At that time, one suspect, identified as the pillion rider, was apprehended while the other quickly managed to escape. The two civilians were admitted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were both treated and sent away.

Meanwhile, the police retrieved an illegal single barrel shotgun and 15 live cartridges from the scene of the accident. These items were discovered inside of a haversack that one of the suspects had been wearing during the duo’s attempt to flee arrest.

The 15 live cartridges also found inside of the bag.

Reports are that last night, along the # 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, ranks that were conducting a mobile patrol observed the two suspects operating in a “suspicious” manner while on their motorcycle.

The policemen decided to approach the duo but had to give chase after the two suspects noticed the cops and tried to escape. This led to the accident and the prompt arrest of the pillion rider.

According to the police, hours after the incident, the other suspect (motorcyclist) turned himself in at the Springlands Police Station, Berbice.

Investigations into the matter continue.