Duo busted with 6015 grams of cannabis

A 35-year-old female and a 35-year-male, were busted on Thursday by Police in Regional Division #4 ‘C’.

Acting on information, at Enterprise Gardens East Coast Demerara a search was conducted on the occupants of a green Honda CRV motor car with registration number PRR 2824, which was parked on the road the motor car.

There police discovered four (4) bulky transparent wrapped parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found. Both suspects were told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station.

A further search was also conducted on the suspect’s home at Enterprise Gardens East Coast Demerara and one black bag containing two transparent plastic-wrapped parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was unearthed in a bedroom.

Same was taken to the Cove and John Police Station where it was weighed and amounted to 5,015 and 1,000 grams respectively both totaling 6,015 grams.

Both suspects are currently in custody as investigations are ongoing.