Duo busted with ganja at Itaballi Landing remanded

A driver and a miner were on Friday remanded to prison after being slapped with drug trafficking charges.

Dodstin Clarke, 45, and Lindon Rudder, 63, both of Mc Doom, Georgetown, were hauled before Christel Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and denied the charge when it was read to them.

The men are accused of trafficking 3.1 kilograms of marijuana. They were remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to September 22, 2023.

On Wednesday, Police, while on mobile patrol at Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, intercepted motor van bearing registration number GTT 2796.

According to Police, Clarke was the driver when the vehicle was stopped, while Rudder was the occupant.

A search was carried out on the belongings of Clarke and Rudder, but nothing illegal was found.

However, a further search of the vehicle’s tray unearthed a quantity of marijuana. The Police had said that the men accepted ownership of the marijuana.

