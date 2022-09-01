Duo Charged for Breaking into Homes

Twenty-three-year-old Ravindra Singh aka ‘Chowmein’ of Farm Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara and 23-year-old Kevin Cush aka ‘Max’ of Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara were arrested by police on Monday for the offence of break and enter and larceny committed on the dwelling house of a couple.

They men appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charges were read to them and the Administrative Justice Act (AJA) applied. They both pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 59 months imprisonment.

The duo were also charged with the offence of break and enter and larceny committed on the dwelling house of another male resident of Farm which occurred on Wednesday 24th August, 2022.

Ravindra Singh pleaded gulity and was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, which will run consecutively with the previous sentence, whilst Kevin Cush pleaded not gulity and bail was refused. As such, he was remanded to prison and the matter adjourned to 2022-10-28 for statements.