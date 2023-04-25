DUO CHARGED FOR MURDER OF POLICE CONSTABLE

Two individuals have been charged and remanded to prison following the discovery of skeletal remains believed to be those of missing police officer Quincy Lewis. The remains were found in a shallow grave along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway several days ago. Tiana Cole has more details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on