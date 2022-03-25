Duo charged with giving false information about alleged kidnapping

In relation to the alleged kidnapping of Rohan Kirpaul Mangra- that United States citizen who reportedly went missing after he left his Cummings Lodge home and was later found in a Hadfield Street hotel in Georgetown- two persons were charged with giving false information about the kidnapping to the police when they appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

38-year-old Indira Gilda and 52-year-old Lalita Gilda both self-employed of lot 98 UG Road Cummings Lodge appeared before Magistrate Alice George to answer to the said charge Contrary to Section 200 of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act Chapter 8:02.

They pleaded not guilty and were placed on $50,000 bail each. They are set to return to court on Friday May 13, 2022.

On March 15, 29-year-old Rohan Kirpaul Mangra left his home and on the 17th his relatives later reported him missing and offered a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to him being found.

In a press release from Police headquarters, it was said that the Relatives also showed police a a photograph of Mangra with his mouth duct taped. This they said was sent to them from an an unknown person on WhatsApp.

However, just 5 days later, crone sleuths found the US citizen in a Hadfield Street, Georgetown Hotel. When questioned he stated that he was not abducted and went to the hotel of his own free will.