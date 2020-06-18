Duo confesses to cops about killing construction worker, dumping body in canal

-man had been beaten with wood, hammered to death for “old grievance”

Two men have confessed to murdering construction worker, Andy Williams, whose partly decomposed body was found with a black plastic bag tied over his head in a canal at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) less than two (2) weeks ago.

The duo had been arrested and grilled by the cops about the man’s demise and under caution admitted to killing the man.

The 36-year- old fisherman/ construction worker and his 29-year-old accomplice explained to the police that they had been consuming alcohol at the corner of a road around 20:00h on June 8, when they saw Williams walking through the street.

The now dead man is said to have joined the duo in having alcoholic beverages during which, the 36-year-old murdered recalled an old grievance between him and Williams.

HGP Nightly News understands that sometime in April, 2020, Williams had allegedly assaulted the man resulting in him (murderer) losing a tooth and landing in the hospital.

As such, the fisherman/ construction worker invited Williams to his residence so that they could continue their drinking spree.

A short while after arriving at the man’s residence, the murderer said he used a piece of wood to attack Williams and then picked up a hammer and hit the man to his head.

Williams then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

According to the 36-year-old murder suspect, while Williams lay bleeding, he and his accomplice used a black plastic bag to tie over the injured man’s head and lifted his body to the verandah.

The duo, in an effort to dispose of Williams’ body then threw the man into the canal which is between 70 and 80 feet from the house.

After committing the ghastly act, the murder suspects returned to the house where they cleaned the blood off the floor and disposed of the cleaning agents and cloth in the canal.

They also dumped the hammer used to murder Williams into the said canal. The police managed to recover the piece of wood used in the crime.

According to a Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on Williams’ body, the cause of death was reported as multiple blunt trauma to the head.

The two murder suspects are expected to be hauled before the Court shortly.