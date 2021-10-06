Duo detained for stealing two truck batteries on the West Bank Demerara

Two males, ages 26 and 38 are assisting police in an investigation after two truck batteries valued $70,000 were stolen from a 36-year-old businessman of Goed Intent West Bank Demerara. Investigations thus far have revealed that around 20:30hrs on October 4, the businessman secured his canter truck in front of his home only to discover at 6:00 the following day that the batteries were missing.

The matter was reported and the two suspects were detained for questioning as investigations continue.

