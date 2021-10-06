Two males, ages 26 and 38 are assisting police in an investigation after two truck batteries valued $70,000 were stolen from a 36-year-old businessman of Goed Intent West Bank Demerara. Investigations thus far have revealed that around 20:30hrs on October 4, the businessman secured his canter truck in front of his home only to discover at 6:00 the following day that the batteries were missing.
The matter was reported and the two suspects were detained for questioning as investigations continue.
Duo detained for stealing two truck batteries on the West Bank Demerara
