Duo nabbed for possession of narcotics, man arrested for break and enter, larceny

A police raid conducted in various villages located in East Berbice on Sunday (yesterday) led to the arrest of three (3) men, two (2) of whom were nabbed for possession of narcotics.

According to the cops, the raid took place in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice; Fort Ordinance, and Cumberland East Canje Berbice, as well as Brothers Village, Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

Each of the two (2) men who were arrested for possession of narcotics are said to be 21-years-old.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old male was also arrested for break and enter and larceny.

Investigations are currently in progress.