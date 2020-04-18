Duo on motorcycle arrested after ‘dumping’ illegal gun, rounds on road

-men attempted to evade police who noticed them behaving ‘suspiciously’

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were arrested late last night after they were caught disposing of an illegal firearm with matching live rounds during an attempt to evade the police.

The two suspects were apprehended in Onion Field, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD) and are said to hail from that community.

Reports are that around 21:45h on Friday, policemen conducting a mobile patrol in the above-mentioned area noticed the duo on a motorcycle acting ‘suspiciously’.

As the cops approached the two men, one of the suspects quickly dropped a bag onto the road, as the duo tried to make good their escape. However, quick action by the police led to the apprehension of the men, while the bag was also retrieved.

According to the police, a search of the contents inside of the bag revealed an unlicensed .38 Revolver with two (2) live matching rounds.

The two suspects are presently in police custody pending charges.