DUO REMANDED ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE

Rawle Simon and Roger Simon were charged jointly with the offense of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking when they appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Chrystal Lambert on Tuesday. Although pleading not guilty, the men were remanded to prison until the 22nd of February.

Police say that acting on information received on the 31st of January, ranks went to Itaballi Boat Landing at approximately 09:34 hrs, where a search was carried out on the haversack 19-year-old Rawle Simon of lot 20 Second Avenue, Bartica had in his possession. Ranks reportedly discovered two parcels wrapped in a brown tape containing a number of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

Simon was arrested and identified Roger ‘Goat Man’ Simon as the owner of the narcotic. They were both taken to the Bartica Police Station where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 1kg 78 grams.