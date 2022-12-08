Duo wanted for attempted murder of Pump Attendant





Two carpenters, ages 25 and 19, are wanted by Police for the attempted murder of 27-year-old Kemraj Ramcharran, a pump attendant of Winsor Castle Essequibo Coast.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Ron Combermack of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast and Herstelling Sea Dam; and 19-year-old Junior Seferino of Leopold Street Georgetown and Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim is employed by a businessman of Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast. The victim is a pump attendant at the Riffee Gas Station which is located at Henrietta.

The said pump attendant would normally sell gas throughout the night and keep the sales money in his possession. However, on Sunday 30th October, 2022 at about 21:00 hrs, the victim was working at the said gas station when a white car with occupants unknown came to the gas station. One of the occupants of the motor car and the pump attendant had an argument over opening the gas tank of the car.

The driver of the car drove away and at about 21:45 hrs, the car returned to the gas station and two males who were armed with a piece if wood and a cutlass exited the car and dealt the victim several lashes and chop to his head and about his body causing him to receive injuries. The victim fell to the ground after which the two men made good their escape.

Inquiries further revealed that the son of the owner of the gas station then came to the gas station and picked up the victim who was in a conscious state and took him to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who treated him and admitted him as a patient. His condition is regarded as serious.

Checks were made for the said car and occupants but they were not located. Investigation continues.