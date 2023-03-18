E -ID CARDS AN ATTEMPT TO MANIPULATE CITIZENS – PNCR

Renata Burnette reports that Mervyn Williams, a People’s National Congress Reform member, has raised concerns about the PPP/C government’s willingness to endorse the electronic identification card system. Williams believes the cards may be used to manipulate citizens and gain access to their private information. These allegations raise questions about the government’s intentions and the potential risks associated with the system.
