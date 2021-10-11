Early morning confrontation in Golden Grove E.B.D led to fatal shooting

The Guyana Police Force in an early afternoon release on Monday has identified the man fatally shot in Golden Grove East Bank Demerara shootout on Monday morning. Dead is Kevin Adries, 34 years of Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.

Police stated that while police ranks were on mobile patrol duty on the East Bank Demerara about 2:50hrs, they responded to a report received via the radio communications network in relation to a motor vehicle, bearing registration plate PVV 5380, with suspected stolen items. The suspected vehicle was subsequently seen in the Diamond area and was pursued by the ranks. The vehicle sped away into an access street at Golden Grove, EBD, where two men exited, one of whom opened fire on the police. The police returned fire hitting one of them, who was later identified as Andries, to his body. The other man escaped while Andries was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment.

A .32 spent shell was recovered by the police and motor vehicle PVV 5380 has been taken into police custody as the investigations continue.

