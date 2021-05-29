Early morning fire ravages wooden home, three left homeless

Three (3) persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin broke out at their Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home in the wee hours of Saturday (today) and completely destroyed their wooden house.

According to reports, the fire started around 01:40h and residents in the area tried to extinguish it by forming a bucket brigade. However, their attempts in saving the house were futile.

Three (3) fire Units from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze before extinguishing it.

Investigations continue.