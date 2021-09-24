East Canje man hospitalised after being beaten in head with hammer

After a misunderstanding between two males in East Canje Berbice on Thursday, a 54 year old has been hospitalized after being on the receiving end of several lashes with a hammer.

According to the facts presented, Jeremy Massay and the suspect’s son had a misunderstanding when he was asked if he smokes but replied, “Your father does smoke.”

Further, the suspect’s son later went home and told his father what transpired after which the suspect went to Massay’s house. The suspect then confronted the victim who was sitting in a hammock and dealt the victim several lashes with a hammer about his body including his forehead causing injuries. The victim was rush to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and was admitted a patient.

The suspect made good his escape with a bicycle and is on the run

Investigation are ongoing.

